Harvey Leroy “Roy” Stief, 90, of Manheim, died on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reamstown, he was the son of the late William and Emma Rollman Stief. Harvey was the loving husband of Doris J. Helman Stief and they observed 70 years of marriage this past September. He was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Harvey was a 1949 graduate of Lititz High School. A United States Air Force veteran, he served in the Korean Conflict. For 37 years Harvey worked for Warner Lambert Co., Lititz before his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Lititz Springs VFW, Post 1463. Harvey enjoyed traveling to Florida, Canada, and many other places alongside his wife in their R.V. motorhome. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, he especially enjoyed rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Doris, are two children, Rick Stief, of Mount Gretna, Bonnie Reppert, of Manheim, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Henry Amand, of Lititz. Harvey was the last of 13 siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Harvey’s graveside service on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sunhill Road. Those desiring can send contributions in Harvey’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212. To send online condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
