Harvey L. Stewart, 89, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John O. and Bertha (Greene) Stewart. Harvey was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Butler) Stewart, and they would have celebrated 56 years of marriage on July 11th.
Harvey graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1949. He honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Before his retirement, he had been employed for thirty years with RCA in Lancaster. He also worked as the Banquet Manager at Stevens House Hotel; owned and operated Stewart Catering Service; was controller for Tower Enterprises Inc.; Facilities Manager for Wentworth Publishing Company; and Office Manager for Educators Mutual Life Insurance Co.
Harvey was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster, where he served two terms as Congregational President, served on Church Council and various committees. He also served on Lutheran Social Services Central PA East Region Board; Association of Records Executives and Administrators; Toastmasters Speakers Bureau; Urban League of Lancaster County; Toastmasters International District 38; Lancaster Toastmasters Chapter 1723; Junior Achievement; Co-Founder of Lancaster Housing and Neighborhood Development Services (LHANDS). He was a member of Ephrata VFW Post 3376, and Lititz American Legion Post 556.
Along with his wife, Harvey is survived by his daughter Regina, wife of Cole VanDervort, of Radford, VA; two granddaughters, Jessica, wife of Jordan Gresczyk, of Philadelphia, PA, and Alexandra, wife of Thomas Sproul, of Blacksburg, VA; and great-granddaughters Ellen, Adelaide and Eden. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing which will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
