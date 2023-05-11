Harvey L. Reider, 74, of Brownstown, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Denver, son of the late John and Mary (Bickhart) Reider and was the husband of the late Mary R. (Brown) Reider who passed away in 2013.
He loved hunting and fishing but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.
Harvey was a self-employed landscaper for many years. He was also a Security Guard at Clyde Martins Memorial Speedway for 25 years.
Harvey is survived by daughter, Tanya (Andy) Fosgate of Denver; 3 grandchildren, Paul, Justin and William "Billy"; 4 great-grandchildren, Alannah, Andrew, Reider, and Phoebe; 5 siblings, Grace, Elvia, Bessy, Evelyn, and Richard "Dickey".
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 3 siblings, John, George, and Irene.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Harvey's memory, may be made to Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517, to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.