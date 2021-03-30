Harvey L. Ingram, 84, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Stoneridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. He was born on March 25, 1937 in Birdsboro, Berks County, son of the late Dallas and Anna Ludwig Ingram. Harvey was a retired employee of Sensenig Roofing in Ephrata and later worked at Manheim Auto Auction. He loved collecting antiques.
Harvey is survived by children, Anita Weidman (Ronald) of Myerstown; Michael Ingram (Tina) of Lebanon; Renee Dundore of Quentin; Stephanie Miller (Scott) of Grantville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Russell Ingram of Reinholds; Howard Ingram (Jackie) of Ephrata; sisters, Ginny Hackman (Paul) of Denver; Mary Kramer (Jon) of Ephrata; Donna Ruhl of Lititz; May Krommes (David) of TX.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Mellinger's Union Meeting House & Cemetery, Schoeneck. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
