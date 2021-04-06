Harvey Holmes "Chip" Seiple, Jr., age 76, passed on April 4, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, TN. He was the loving husband of Charlese "Charlee" Luster Seiple for almost 11 years. Chip was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Dr. Harvey Holmes Seiple and Elizabeth Hostetter Seiple of Lancaster, PA.
In his youth Chip attended local schools in Lancaster except from 1957 to 1959 when he attended Nyack Boy's School in New York. In 1964 he graduated from Manheim Township High School and in 1969 graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Reading, PA as an RN, and worked at the Hospital of the University of PA for one year. Following that he was commissioned into the USAF, as a 2nd Lt., fully aware that at some point he would be sent to Vietnam. He served at Sheppard AFB (TDY) and at Carswell AFB, where he first met his second wife, Charlee. In 1971, from Carswell, he was assigned to the 483rd Hospital at Cam Rahn Bay Air Base, Vietnam and served there until April of 1972. From Vietnam he transferred to Nakhon Phanom Royal Thai AFB (NKP) in Thailand. While stationed both in Vietnam and Thailand he participated in MEDCAP (Medical Civic Action Program) where he went into the villages and assisted with medical treatment of the villagers. After Thailand he was transferred back to the states and was based at Kinchloe AFB, MI from 1972 -1973, where he achieved the rank of Captain. During his time in the USAF he received the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the AF Outstanding Unit Award.
Following his military service in 1973, Chip worked at the VA hospital in Wilmington, DE until 1975. It was in Wilmington that he met his first wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Mosuly. After their marriage he went back to school, graduating from St. Joseph Hospital Anesthesia School, in Lancaster, PA, in 1978 as a CRNA (Nurse Anesthetist). He continued to work in the Lancaster area as a CRNA until 1998.
Chip and Betty settled in Millersville, PA where they raised their two children, Amanda and Chris. During that time Chip was not only involved with the community as a Millersville Borough Council member from 1984-86 and with Millersville Meals on Wheels for 15 years, but was very involved with his children. He attended most every school event including swim meets, plays, track meets, soccer games and other ball games they participated in while growing up.
One of Chip's greatest loves in life was running. He ran religiously for 20 years as a way of life. He completed 10 marathons including Marine Corps Marathons in DC and his proudest, the Boston Marathon in 1982. He also enjoyed camping across the country, rock and roll oldies, genealogy and politics. He often shared his fond memories of his summers at Camp Sunapee in New Hampshire as a boy.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 7294 in Millersville, PA, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1008 and the Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War Camp #19. Chip's grandfather and three great uncles served in the Civil War and were always an inspiration to him.
In 2009 Chip reconnected with Charlee, (both on their own at that time) on Facebook and they were married on July 4, 2010 at the Millersville University gazebo. Chip was challenged by many medical obstacles during his life but he always persevered. In 2018, however, he met his greatest obstacles with Dementia and Parkinson's. In the summer of 2018 Chip left his beloved Millersville, Lancaster County, PA and moved to Memphis, TN to be closer to Charlee's family. Although he missed Millersville he did enjoy living in Memphis and greatly appreciated the care he received from the doctors at the Memphis VA. While in Memphis he received 100% disability status due to his exposure to Agent Orange.
In addition to his wife Charlee, Chip is survived by daughter Amanda Seiple, Fuquay-Varina, NC and son Christoffer Seiple, Midvale, Utah, two bonus daughters, Stacey Purdy and Christy Mitchell of Memphis, TN and two sisters, Barbara Seiple of Philadelphia, PA and Sally Tullai (John), Surprise, AZ. He cherished his granddaughter Emmy Seiple and bonus grandson John "JP" Purdy, and his cat Shoo Shoo. Many cousins, nieces and nephews remain. His sister Nancy Dennis of Quarryville, PA, predeceased him in 2017.
He was very grateful for the love and support his wife Betty provided him all the years of their marriage and for the love and nurturing care Charlee gave him for the last years of his life.
A Memorial Service and interment will be at the West TN Veteran's Cemetery in Memphis, TN on a later date.
Chip requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ACLJ and any pro-life organization.