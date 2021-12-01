Harvey H. Zimmerman, 82, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late Isaac B. and Anna (Hurst) Zimmerman and was the husband of Ella E. (Reiff) Zimmerman with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
Harvey was a member of Conestoga Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Anna R., wife of Ivan S. Nolt of Orchard, IA, Edwin R., husband of Marlene (Shirk) Zimmerman of Orchard, IA, Erma R., wife of Larry F. Rissler of Leola, Edith R., wife of the late Harry W. Nolt of Orchard, IA, Ella R., wife of Jesse H. Martin of Lititz, Elva R., wife of Harold S. Martin of Ephrata, Erla R. wife of Aaron S. Hoover of Lititz, Erwin R., husband of Norma Z. (Nolt) Zimmerman of Ephrata, 37 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lena Oberholtzer, Esther Martin, Annie Burkholder, Emma Martin and a sister-in-law Esther (Nolt) Zimmerman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David R. Zimmerman; two grandsons, Shane Zimmerman and Jerre Zimmerman and a brother, Joseph Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the late residence, 421 Brossman Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the residence, with further services at 9:30 a.m., from Conestoga Mennonite Church, 313 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for the great care given to Harvey.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »