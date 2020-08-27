Harvey H. Overly, 93, a resident of Keystone Villa at Ephrata and formerly of Narvon, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife of 71 years, Barbara A. (Fitrer) Overly, survives. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Gilbert L. and A. Laura (Horst) Overly.
Harvey was employed for 35 years as an Expediter/Shop Planner at the former New Holland Machine Company, now CNH. In retirement, he was a part time farmer and loved to mow his grass.
He was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church. During World War II, he served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Donner. In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling, hunting, as well as golfing. He and his wife loved to travel, with a highlight trip to Hawaii.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Lynn B. married to Susan Marie Overly, Millersville, Sharon Ann Wisniewski, Lititz, and Vickie L. married to Ray Kahler, East Earl, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four siblings: Margaret Kreider, Manheim, Alfred Overly, Manheim, Hiram Overly, Ephrata and Ed Overly, New Holland. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Paul Wisniewski, son-in-law, Raymond J. Wisniewski, and six siblings: Mildred Bassler, Chester Overly, Mary Jane Riker, Betty Lou Ovensen, John Overly and Kenneth Overly.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the viewing 1-hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Kris Poontajak officiating. Interment will be held in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, PO Box 96, East Earl, PA 17519. Online condolences may be posted at www.beckfuneral.com.