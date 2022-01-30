Harvey Eugene Reem IV, 72, of Elizabethtown, PA passed away peacefully on January 22, 2022 following a brief illness. Harvey was born October 15, 1949 to Harvey Edward Reem III and Sara A. Reem in Lancaster, PA. The oldest of four children, Harvey was raised in Elizabethtown.
Harvey was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School (1967) and Millersville University (1977), where he earned a degree in education. In 1971, before attending college, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for four years. Harvey worked in the dress manufacturing business, and, following his retirement, he enjoyed working with the public at Hersheypark in their security department.
Harvey was never prouder than the moment he became a father, and he was a doting father to his two daughters, Jessie and Jennifer. From playing with them as small children to coaching softball to granting just about every request they made as teenagers, everyone could clearly see that nothing was more important to Harvey than his daughters. He was delighted to have four grandchildren to play with, joke with, and spoil.
Throughout his life Harvey was active in several community organizations, volunteering much of his time to the Marietta Jaycees, the Moose Chapter 596, where he held many leadership roles as well as the Pilgrim Degree of merit, the ultimate and highest degree bestowed on a member, the Marietta Youth Athletic Association, where he was a beloved coach and an umpire, the American Legion and VFW. Harvey’s biggest joy was every Christmas season when he delighted countless children by playing the role of Santa Claus for various community events, including reading to children at the Elizabethtown Library.
Harvey is survived by daughters Jessica Reem Groszkowski (Tim), of Ashburn, Virginia, and Jennifer Reem Detz (John), of York, PA; grandchildren Braedyn Detz, Julia Groszkowski, Owen Groszkowski, and Asher Detz; brother Kenneth A. Reem (Erin), of Hershey; nephew Michael A. Reem (Dori); and niece Kendra Reem Zeigler (Jim). Harvey was predeceased by his parents, Harvey E. and Sara A. (Meashey) Reem; his brother, Herman B. Reem; and his sister, Sara Reem Breedlove.
A celebration of life service honoring Harvey will be held at the Elizabethtown Moose, 126 Maytown Rd., Elizabethtown, on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Visitation will be held between the hours of 11a.m to 12p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Harvey’s name be made to Moose Charities, www.moosecharities.org.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com