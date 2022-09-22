Harvey E. (Jim) Gossard, 97, of Willow Street, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Isaac Rench Gossard and Helen Viola Elliott. He was the loving husband of Bettye Henson Gossard, with whom he would have celebrated 75 years of marriage on August 16th this year. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas in 2017.
Jim graduated from Greencastle High School in1942 and went to work in the family business, Chambersburg Motor Parts, until his enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1943. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946, he returned to the family business, ultimately retiring from there as managing partner.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by extended relatives and cherished friends.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., Harrisburg.
A living tribute »