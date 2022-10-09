Harvey E. Heller

Harvey Ellsworth Heller, 76, of Lancaster passed on to his heavenly home on October 7th, 2022, at home after lingering results of Lyme disease 22 years ago. Harvey was born on February 17th, 1946, to the late Clyde L. and Kathryn L. Heller in Lancaster. He lived on the Heller farm his entire life, dairy farming for over 25 years, and then growing and selling hay.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Gochnauer Heller, and the following children: Lisa Reinhart (Keith), Wendy Hess (Matthew), Timothy Heller (Andrea), Daniel Heller (Michele) and the following grandchildren: Brendan, Elisabeth, Parker Reinhart; Olivia, Sophia, Jordan Hess; Benjamin, Claira, Laura Heller; and Meredith, Eli Heller.
He is also survived by his brothers: Clyde Heller, John Heller, Robert Heller (Joanne), Joe Heller (Marilyn) and sister-in-law, Kitty Heller. Harvey was preceded in death by his brother, James Heller and grandson, Jacob Timothy Heller.
Harvey loved spending time with his family: brothers, in-laws, children, grandchildren and especially enjoyed playing games: chess, Rook, Parcheesi, and baseball.
He was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice for their kindness and care during the past several weeks.
There will be a private family burial. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster on Saturday, October 15th. Visitation will take place in the Agape Room, 2 4 pm; followed by a service at 4pm. Furman's Leola
