Harvey Dennis Triman, 73, of Ellicott City, Maryland, passed away at the Lorien Elkridge care facility on October 15, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Morris and Miriam Triman.
Mr. Triman was a 1967 graduate of Manheim Twp. High School in Lancaster, where he was on the soccer and track teams. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Pennsylvania State University, and worked in both the public and private sectors. He was very dedicated to his long career in accounting and most recently served as Vice-President of Finance for a manufacturing company for over 16 years.
Mr. Triman coached youth soccer and basketball teams in the Columbia (Maryland) Recreation League. Self-taught on the piano, for many years he accompanied singers performing at homes for the aged. In addition, he participated in ballroom dance shows for assisted living facilities in Maryland for several years.
Mr. Triman is survived by his daughter, Marisa Goyer (wife of Jason Goyer), of Ellicott City, MD; son Daniel Triman (husband of Julia Triman), of Frederick, MD; grandchildren Gianna Goyer, Cody Triman, and Nora Triman; and sister Diane Berke of New York City.
He will be remembered for his love of music and sports, and for his sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Mr. Triman will be interred on the 19th of October in a private family ceremony at Degel Israel Cemetery in Lancaster, PA. Donations in his honor can be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/ or to Gilchrist Hospice, https://gilchristcares.org/
