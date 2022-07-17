Harvey Dale Bleecher

H. Dale Bleecher, 73, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 9th, 2022 from complications of a recent ALS diagnosis.
Dale, affectionately known as "Daddy" and "Papaw" to his daughter and granddaughters, was born on December 14th, 1948. He was the husband of the late Ila Jean (Herr) Bleecher for almost 50 years of marriage.
He was the son of Harry and Elizabeth Bleecher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce and brothers Glenn, Buzz and Barry.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie DeHart, son-in-law, Don, granddaughters Abby and Emma and his sisters Frances and Lorna.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who cherished time with Uncle Dale.
After graduating from Solanco High School in 1966, he served in the Navy. Once home, he worked for Schick then Yellow Freight where he retired in 2012 after 35 years.
He was a great conversationalist and paid close attention to detail. He enjoyed baseball, auto racing, classic rock, cooking, gardening, coin collecting, Jeopardy, card games, older Volkswagen Bugs plus visits to Root's Market and car shows.
He was a handyman and used his skills to help others. He also loved working in his shop, a space that was the envy of many.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
On behalf of our family, a heartfelt thank you to the Pleasant View Communities Skilled Nursing Staff for their focused and tender care. We are forever grateful.
At Dale's request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
