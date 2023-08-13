Harvey D. Bashore, 82, Lancaster, formerly of Honey Brook, Chester County and Berks County, passed August 10, after a lengthy illness.
Harvey had been married to Gladys (Keller) Bashore for 62 years.
The youngest of 7 children, Harvey was the son of the late Harvey, Sr. and Laura (Ziegler) Bashore.
Harvey is survived by his wife and daughters, Brenda, wife of Brian Fentiman; Denise, wife of Dennis Wolgemuth, all of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Also surviving are a number of cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and many dear friends.
Harvey was predeceased by siblings, Rufus, Ammon, Alvin, Betty Brubaker, Miriam Hain and Shirley Bashore.
In the 1960s Harvey served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Harvey worked as an independent trucker for many years, as well as a builder of storage sheds until his retirement. Harvey enjoyed going to antique John Deere tractor shows and attending auctions. He also loved volunteering at Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association and the Waterloo Boys John Deere Tractor Club. He was also a supporter of the PA Farm Show Scholarship Association. Harvey was always a farm boy at heart.
Harvey was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA 17557. The funeral will take place at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM; there will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Viewpoint Cemetery, Shoey Road, Mohrsville, Berks County.
Services will be officiated by Harvey's nephew, Ron Brubaker and Pastor Scott Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Christian Fellowship Church, or MCOB to the addresses above.
Arrangements by Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.