Harvey C. Kleinfelter, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Masonic Ville, Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, November 24, 1934 in Mount Joy Twp., he was the son of the late Marshall and Mae (Ulrich) Kleinfelter. He was married 53 years to Carolyn J. (Bradley) Kleinfelter who also resides at Masonic Village.
Harvey worked 22 years for the PA Turnpike as a Plumbing/Heating Tech Supervisor. He was a life member of Elizabethtown Fire Company serving as Deputy Chief for nine years and Chief for 13 years. Always involved in the Elizabethtown community, he was "Citizen of the Year" in 1986, presented by the Loyal Order of Moose. He was a member of the Elks in Middletown, the Italian Lodge in Hershey and the American Legion. Additionally, he was a member of several other area fire companies. A 32nd degree Mason, he was also a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Kimberly A. Becker and husband Randy of Manheim, Karen L. Dean and husband Jeffery of Crestview, FL; Scott A. Kleinfelter and wife Jill of Johnstown, PA and Dawn L. Yeager and husband Richard of Elizabethtown; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a sister Joyce Nye and husband Robert of Elizabethtown. Harvey was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. There will be a Masonic Service and Firefighter Service beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service. Viewing will take place on Wednesday evening at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 103 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday at Sell Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harvey's memory may be made to the Tree of Life, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.