Harry William Frackman, Jr., 89, of Paradise passed away on August 19, 2021 at his home in Bart Twp. and is now reunited in Heaven with his wife Ruth.
Born November 17, 1931 in Bart Twp., he was the son of the late H.W. Frackman & Ruth Welk Frackman. He was the husband of Ruth Groff Frackman who preceded him in death on March 29, 2019. Harry & Ruth had celebrated 62 years of marriage at the time of her death.
Harry attended Bart Twp. Schools. He delivered Sunday Newspapers prior to his marriage and for a few years he drove a school bus for Fred T. Young. He also worked part-time for several years in the 1990's for Rick Wise Roofing and Spouting. He was a lifelong farmer up until his death ("I am not retired").
He was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church where he and Ruth had served as Deacons.
Harry enjoyed all the variety of work involved on a farm: operating a dairy, butchering, tobacco, combining, filling silo, hay making etc. He took great pride in his Farmall tractors: Super A, Super C, Super M, 350 Utility and 560 Diesel. (They had to be red!)
He had a superb memory, being able to give detailed descriptions of events throughout his long life. Whenever another family member couldn't remember the details, the usual response was, "ask Harry, he'll know."
Harry enjoyed family picnics, eating at buffets (he could eat far more than he paid for and never gained an ounce), tractor pulls and Rough & Tumble Thresherman's Reunion. He had several of his tractors on display the past 10 years at Rough & Tumble and participated in their "Parade of Power." He also drove one of his tractors in the Solanco Fair Parade for the past several years.
Harry was a very determined, hardworking man.
Surviving Harry are three children: Harry III of Quarryville, Jeffrey, husband of Annetta Repsch, and Debra, wife of Michael Hoover, both of Paradise; 6 grandchildren: Kevin Frackman, husband of Marie Collins, and Stephanie Frackman, of Paradise, fiancée of Jim Miller, Clint Frackman, husband of Aley Wallace, Williamsport, Christy, wife of Travis Heidinger and Curtis Frackman and companion Alyssa of Quarryville and Travis Hoover of Paradise, one great-granddaughter, Lorraine Heidinger, Quarryville, and one sister, Nancy Schlemm of Quarryville.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister Mary Russell.
An outdoor family visitation will be held at The Frackman Family Farm at 2067 Mine Road, Paradise on Saturday, August 28th at 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. John Hartman speaking. Please dress appropriately for a farm and bring a lawn chair. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may donate in Harry's memory to the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Reynoldsandshivery.com
