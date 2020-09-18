Harry W. Zimmerman, 78, of East Earl, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late Harry W. and Meta (Long) Zimmerman. He was married 41 years on April 6 to Elizabeth "B.J." (Simpson) Zimmerman.
Harry was a 1959 graduate of Garden Spot High School and a farmer all his life.
As a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he served on council, as head usher for many years, and on the worship and music committee.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Holly, married to Robert McKinley of Denver, Eric R., married to Jessica (Weaver) Zimmerman of Tyrone, and Scott H. Zimmerman, partner of Katherine Laughlin of East Earl; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is a son, Harry W. "Chipper" Zimmerman; and two sisters, Ruth Weidner and Erma Trupe.
A private graveside service, at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. However, a public viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1:30–4 PM at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill. Masks will be required according to CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers contributions in Harry's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceconnect.org/give, or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.