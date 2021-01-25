Harry W. Waller, Sr.

Harry W. Waller, 91, passed away on January 20, 2021 at Manor Care in Lancaster. Harry was born in Lancaster, the son of Harry Wile Waller and Ellen Irene Hodges. He was the husband to Shirley Havercamp Waller, who died in 2014, for sixty years.
Harry served in the Army as a Radio Operator in the Korean War. He had a successful 43-year professional career working for Hamilton Watch and Bulova Technologies working in Fusing Technology. He retired at age 60 and had a beautiful and fulfilling retirement, living in the family home for a total of 70 years. A proud lifetime member of the NRA, he enjoyed rifle shooting often taking the whole family to shoot 22 small bore target as a spirited competition.
Harry was a man of many passions including being a Mason-Lamberton Lodge #476. He enjoyed the craft of the woodworking, making countless gifts for friends that were always of a practical nature. He took great pride in making steamed shrimp, enjoyed football, and travelled in his earlier years with Shirley to Germany, Hawaii, Alaska and their favorite spot Williamsburg, VA.
Harry is survived by his two sons: Harry W. Waller, Jr. (Hazel E. Mitchell Waller) of Daytona Beach, FL, and Rick L. Waller of Lancaster. He adored his grandsons, Harry W. Waller III and Christopher Waller. He was preceded in death by his sister Ruth A. Havercamp and her husband Herman H. Havercamp.
Friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 PM at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harry's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
