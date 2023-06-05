Harry W. "Skip" Kramer, 74 of Conestoga passed away at home Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster on December 18, 1948, he was the son of the late Harry and Joan Gusler Kramer. He was the husband of Linda J. Kramer.
A time to remember Skip's life will be held at Green Hill Sportsman Club, 6111 River Road, Conestoga on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 1PM to 4PM with military honors at 1PM. For other information, please call 717-872-1779.
