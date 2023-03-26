Harry W. "Skip" Kramer, Sr., 74 of Conestoga, passed away at home Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023. Born in Lancaster on December 18, 1948, he was the son of the late Harry and Joan Gusler Kramer. He was the husband of Linda J. Brandt Kramer, whom he married on September 24, 1983.
Skip served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1969. He worked for many years for Armstrong World Industries in the warehouse before retiring. He was a hard worker and served as custodian for Millersville VFW after retiring. Skip had a heart of gold; enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was an active member of Green Hill Sportsman Club, where he had served as an officer. He was also a lifetime member of Millersville Manor VFW Post 7294, American Legion Post 556, Six Mile Run and the Pequea Boat Club. He was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
A good husband and dad, Skip will be missed by his wife, Linda; sons, Harry W. "Skipper" Jr., husband of Rosa Kramer of East Petersburg and Jonathan B., husband of Lauren Gentel of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Kaley, Logan, Samantha and Brianna and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenny, husband of Yvonne Kramer of Lancaster and Jimmy, husband of Melanie Kramer of Marietta and his sister, Karen, wife of Keith Rutt of Pequea. Skip was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly L. Conlin and grandsons, Zachary and Keegeh.
A time to remember Skip's life will be held at Green Hill Sportsman Club later this year. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in his memory to Green Hill Sportsman Club, 6111 River Road, Conestoga. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
