Harry W. Risser, Jr. age 83, of New Providence, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Mount Joy Hospice Center. He was the husband of Janet L. Fahlfeder Risser for almost 59 years. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Harry W., Sr. and Dorothy Dupler Risser and step son of Anna Mae Snyder Risser.
Harry was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School class of 1955. He worked as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, trains and tractors.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Jeffrey L. husband of Diana "Gertie" Lefever Risser of New Providence, Michael D. Risser of Hellam, PA, Kathleen M. wife of Charles Giffing of New Providence, Dale B. husband of Christine Napolitan Risser of Peach Bottom, Craig S., Sr. husband of Melody Scheffel Risser of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Joyce Kuzis of Elizabethtown, Cindy Ebersole of Palmyra, Sandy wife of Paul Black of Leola, Larry husband of Jill Kauffman Risser of Elizabethtown, 3 step siblings: Marian wife of Bob Newhouse of Middletown, Jeannie Snyder of Florida, Ed husband of Sylvia Snyder of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a step brother, Jim Snyder.
There will be an outdoor viewing at the Reynolds And Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Monday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Instructions will be given upon arrival at the funeral home. Interment will be private in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562.
