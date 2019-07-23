Harry W. Eberly, 83, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Elizabeth Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Hollinger) Eberly. Harry was the husband of the late Joann L. Eberly who passed away on March 1, 2008.
Harry was a graduate of Milton Hershey High School class of 1953. He retired in 1997 from AMP, Inc. as a group leader. Harry was a member of Mount Joy Church of God and enjoyed reading and watching TV.
Harry is survived by three children, Michael L. Eberly of Columbia, Londa Fitzpatrick of Elizabethtown and Donna L. Logue, wife of Bill of Ephrata. Also surviving are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A service honoring Harry's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com