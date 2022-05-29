Harry U. Sheetz, 88, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Beulah (Hetrich) Sheetz. Harry was the husband of Hilda (Graham) Sheetz with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Harry was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1952. He proudly served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Harry retired from Armstrong World Industries Marietta Ceiling Plant as a supervisor. After retirement he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. A generous and caring person, Harry was always there to support his family and friends. He coached youth sports in Maytown in his younger years. Harry enjoyed traveling and square dancing with his wife. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Hilda are two children, Jeffrey Sheetz, husband of Ethel of West Columbia, SC and Judy Koser, wife of Jerry of Elizabethtown; three step-children, Lynn Rineer of Reinholds, Larry Eisenberger of Columbia, and Keith Eisenberger of Columbia; ten grandchildren; and twenty four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Sheetz; two brothers, Charles and Richard Sheetz; and a sister, Dorothy Mohler.
A funeral service honoring Harry's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 12 PM to 1 PM. Interment will follow at West Green Tree Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-194. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com