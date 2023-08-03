Harry Samuel Summers, age 88 of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of the late Imogene (Jeannie) P. Lough Burkhart Summers for almost 40 years. They were married from 1979-2019. He was born in Paradise (near Sun Flower), son of the late Anna E. Summers.
He lived in Lancaster all his life and went to a one room schoolhouse at Harmony near Georgetown, then Georgetown School in Georgetown, Then Bart Central near Green Tree, and then attended Solanco in Quarryville. Harry was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. He loved to watch western movies from 1930-1950, old classics from 1930 to way later, WWII documentaries and movies, and Civil War movies.
Harry had many jobs that include Louis Chance Store in Georgetown, Mick Gregg Store in Georgetown, R.C. Smallwood Florist in Christiana, Hubley Toys in Lancaster, and finally WGAL T.V. in Lancaster for over 36 years retiring in 1997. He enjoyed playing all kinds of card and board games including, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Sequence. He also loved reading books and bowling in several leagues. He bowled from 1960-1980 at Leisure Lanes, Rocky Springs, Lancaster Lanes, and in Strasburg.
He is survived by 2 step children: Brenda Madonna of New Holland wife of the late Steven Madonna, Michael husband of Jamie Burkhart of Leola, 4 grandchildren: Jared Madonna (Porcia) of Mechanicsburg, Travis Madonna (Felica) of Florida, Hannah Madonna Madsen (Ryan) of Seattle, WA, Rachel Burkhart Nelson (Caleb) of Ephrata, 2 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: William husband of Sandra Tipping of Atglen, and Gloria wife of Ivan Martin of Lititz. Several cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by a brother: Walter G. Tipping late husband of Patricia Tipping of Lancaster.
Funeral service will take place from Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, on Friday, August 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Barlow will be officiating. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603, at approximately 2 p.m. See you on the other side someday, farewell for now, Harry. shiveryfuneralhome.com
