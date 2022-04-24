Harry S. Short Jr., 59, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2022. Harry grew up in New Holland but resided in Mount Gretna. He enjoyed bike riding, spending time with family and friends, weekend trips to the beach and traveling in his motorhome.
Harry was the co-owner of The Mt. Gretna Bed and Breakfast for the last sixteen years until its closure in November 2021. He previously worked in the Hospitality Industry at several retirement communities in Palmyra and Reading. He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and Johnson and Wales Culinary Institute. He was also an Eagle Scout.
He is the son of the late Gail Pullen Short and Harry S. Short, Sr. He is survived by his partner of thirty years, Frank Romonoski, mother, Susan S. Short, sister, Doris D. Short as well as two nieces and three nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings: Gail M. Short, Michelle D. Short, and Barton E. Short.
A private graveside will be held for family and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced in the coming weeks.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
