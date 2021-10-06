Harry S. Aungst, 95, of Mount Joy, formerly of East Donegal Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2021, at Juniper Village. Born in West Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Warren S. and Anna (Strickler) Aungst. He was the husband of the late Kathryn J. Aungst, who passed away in 1983. In July of 1993, he married Marian Hershey who survives him. Harry will be dearly missed by his four children; Linda A. Bride, of New Hope, Robert K. Aungst husband of Phyllis K. and Marcia S. wife of Keith L. Heigel, both of Marietta, and Lisa D. wife of David A. Crouse, of Maryland; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Harry was a graduate of the former East Donegal High School, Class of 1944. Harry owned and operated a farm, primarily dairy, in the Maytown area until 1999. After retiring, he lived in Maytown and most recently Juniper Village. A Charter Member of Word of Life Chapel in Bainbridge, Harry was a dedicated member, attending church every time the doors were open. He served as a board member and helped maintain the church property. Harry was also a member of the Gideons International. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, riding ATVs, Chick-fil-A milkshakes and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Harry’s life will take place at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Road, Bainbridge, PA on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 3 PM. Interment will be private at the Marietta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Global Outreach Fund at Word of Life Chapel (see above address). To register an online condolence, please visit Harry’s memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com