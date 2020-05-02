Harry Rowland Nickols "Nick" Bitzer

"Nick" Bitzer, 74, of Manheim passed away on April 30, 2020 at LGH due to Covid 19 virus.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Rowland P. and Meda E. (Barclay) Bitzer. He was the devoted and loving husband of Betty Lou (Herr) Bitzer. They shared 41 years of marriage.
Nick graduated from Hempfield High School, Class of 1965. He served in the United States Air Force, Sargent in SAC division from 1965 to 1969 and had the opportunity to guard Air Force One during President Johnson's term.
He worked at Hamilton Watch Company 28 years as a Quality Control Inspector. He also worked at Woodcrest Villa 14 years, before retiring in 2007, as a Night Watchman. He was the first Watchman hired as residents moved into the community.
He had a love for music, movies and had a vast collection of the top grossing movies of all times. He was known as "the Movie Man" in Brookshire and he would show movies on a monthly basis in the community center. He loved to shoot pool, Philly sports teams especially the Phillies and Eagles, a weather buff, loved Worcestershire sauce on almost everything and loved spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Luke's UCC in Lititz.
Nick will be greatly missed by his wife and two sons, Bryan of East Petersburg and Scott of Dallastown, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Nick in death are his parents, sister, Gloria L. Bomberger, and nephew, "Kenny" Matt Bomberger.
The family would like to thank the EMT's, staff of the ICU at LGH for the care they gave him. Future memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be set to: American Heart Association Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
