Harry Rowland Nickols "Nick" Bitzer

A Memorial Service for Harry Rowland Nickols Bitzer, who passed away on April 30, 2020, will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received beginning at 10AM with a Memorial Service immediately following at 11AM. The family requests that everyone dress casual by sporting your best Philadelphia Phillies or Eagles attire. Due to the COVID restrictions please wear your mask and be mindful of social distancing.
Interment will be private and take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association-Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. SnyderFuneralHome.com