Harry Reardon Kulp, 99, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully at Landis Homes on April 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster on February 16, 1922, he was the son of the late Harry W. Kulp and Dorothy I. Kulp and the husband of the late Jane B. Kulp.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School and Franklin & Marshall College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. After college Harry worked at the Lancaster Iron Works (which became the Posey Iron Works) in the cost accounting department. He later worked as the assistant treasurer and sales manager of the special products division at K-D Manufacturing Company in Lancaster, PA, a company that was co-founded by his father. Harry wrote a history of the K-D Manufacturing Company which was published in 2000 in the Journal of the Lancaster County Historical Society.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He served as president of the Conestoga Chapter of the American Business Club and was a member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. During his tenure as a member of the Lancaster County Planning Commission he served as chairman, and also chaired the Lancaster Area Transportation Coordinating Committee, the Transportation Advisory Committee, the Highway and Traffic Committee, and the Land Use and Highway Traffic Committee.
In addition to his volunteer work, Harry was a talented craftsman with a woodworking shop in his home. Over the years he made toys, bowls, candlesticks, and furniture. He also enjoyed reading and working outside, and playing golf and paddle tennis as a member of Lancaster Country Club.
Harry was beloved by many. He is survived by daughters, Sally J. Mentzer (wife of Steven C.) and Louise A. Kulp, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Lynn C. Conant (wife of Matt) and Marc S. Mentzer (husband of Blair); great-grandsons, Bennett, Philip, and Henry (along with one on the way); and seven nieces and one nephew.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Landis Homes, especially those in Cedar House, and the team at Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster for the loving care they gave Harry and the support they gave to the family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Harry's memorial service on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. A private interment will be held in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Online condolences may be expressed at:
DeBordSnyder.com. 717-394-4097