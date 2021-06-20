Harry R. Nunn, 48, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of York & Lancaster, died June 13, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Harry R. Murray, husband of Carol and the late Margaret Nunn.
Harry graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1991. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #153 Columbia, PA. Harry was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed driving, music, movies, cookouts, and playing with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
Harry is survived by his girlfriend, Danielle Crum, of Elizabethtown, along with his children: Mariah Nunn, Lancaster, Kaliyce Nunn, Lancaster, Nailah Nunn, Georgia, Marquell Rentas, Columbia, Zieyair Brown, Lancaster, brothers: Jamaine Murray, Sr., husband of Tammy, Columbia, Anthony Rankins, York, James Murray, Reno, NV, Derrick Howell, CA, sisters: Carisha Nunn, Lancaster, Cheirha Rankins, Baltimore, and Francis Meadows, CA, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Harry Murray, Jr.
Home Going Service will be held at 12 Noon at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 Wed., June 23, 2021. A viewing will be from 10AM-12PM. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »