Harry "Pip" Wieland

Harry W. Wieland, 99, passed away November 23 at his residence at Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community, Altoona, FL. Born 6/14/1920 in Lancaster, PA., he was the son of the late Anna Mary and Harry W. Wieland, Sr. Harry was preceded in death in 2009 by his wife of 68 years, Jeanne M. Thorbahn.
He is survived by a daughter Julia Ann Shearer (Marvin) of Lancaster, PA., two grandsons, Dwight (Carol) & Andrew (Pam) Smith, two great-grandchildren, and his good friend Pat Guice, also of Lakeview Terrace.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, New York Trade School (Voorhees) in 1939, Harry worked for Lasko Manufacturing in West Chester, PA. from 1939 to1941 and Armstrong Cork Co. 1941 to 1942. He was a partner with his father and later owner of Wieland‘s Sheet Metal, Hardware and Hobby Shop, 315 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA., from 1942 to 1965. In later life, he earned an Associate Degree in Teaching from Penn State University and started the Sheet Metal Shop at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 1965 and was their first instructor of Sheet Metal, retiring in 1980.
He served in the U.S. Navy (USS Potoma), both Pacific and Atlantic theaters, beginning in Dec.1943, being honorably discharged Dec.1945. He was a life member of BPOE (Elks) Lodge 134 Lancaster and the Lancaster American Legion Post 8 for 66 yrs. He served on the East Petersburg Borough Zoning Board.
Harry was passionate about Bridge and obtained his Master in 2012. He and Jeanne were members of Conestoga Country Club from 1958 until moving to Carolina Shores, Calabash, NC, in 1980. They then moved to Schalamar Creek Golf Community in Lakeland, FL. before moving in 2002 to Lakeview Terrace.
Married in First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, he later joined Trinity Evangelical Reformed Church in East Petersburg, PA, where he served as a Trustee. He lived in Landisville, PA for 10 years and joined Rohrerstown, Salem UCC. Following his retirement, he was a member of the Little River United Methodist Church in South Carolina, and later the Lakeland, FL United Methodist Temple.
Harry had a tremendous memory for jokes, even being able to tell a story until two days before he passed away. At age 97 he performed a 30-minute comedy routine, without notes, for the residents of his home community. Harry had a special talent as a mathematician, which made him excel in design with sheet metal and copper. This summer he was honored by the Florida Villages Honor Flight, which pays tribute to American Veterans.
A funeral service was held at Lakeview Terrace with the Rev. Bill Peters officiating. A private burial will be held at the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery, Pennsylvania.
A living tribute »