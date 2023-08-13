Harry P. Simione, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday August 6, 2023, at Brethren Village in Lititz. Born December 5, 1938, in Bainbridge he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (McLane) Simione. He was married to Bonita L. (Nauman) Simione.
A 1955 graduate of the last class in Bainbridge School, Harry joined the Navy after graduation. After 4 years in the Navy, he received his electrical certificate. He was also a Master barber for 50 plus years in the Lancaster Area after graduating from Lexington Barber College. After graduating from Millersville and Lancaster Bible College, Harry was a pastor for 32 years. He was a member of EBIC in Elizabethtown for many years.
He is survived by his daughter Sabrina Simione of Lancaster; two grandchildren: Jeramiah Hamilton of York & Rikki (Ray) Smith of Lancaster; one great-grandson Hamilton Smith; his first wife Sandra Simione, two stepchildren: Pam Lokey of Bainbridge and Keith Nauman of Elizabethtown; four step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren; brothers: Anthony, Al and Freddie Simione. He is preceded in death by his sister Sonja McLane and brothers, Johnny and Frank Simione.
The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to all the care givers at Brethren Village who were by Harry's side the past 15 months.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Harry's memory to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.