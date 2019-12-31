Harry Nichols

Harry Glenwood Nichols, 66, of Holtwood, passed on December 27, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Oliver W. and Elizabeth (Norton) Nichols, and the loving husband of Jean (Biddle) Nichols.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Harry worked as a foreman for Miller Metal Craft for over 30 years. When he wasn't working, you could find him riding his motorcycle. He was an avid rider and being on his motorcycle was when Harry was his happiest. He rode with his brothers as a member of the Welsh Mountaineers. Harry was an animal lover, always keeping the house full of wagging tails. A quiet man, his goofy sense of humor was unassuming but delightful.
He will be truly missed by his wife of 31 years, Jean Nichols, his children: Sarah Nichols, Casey Nichols (Amber), Kelly Brotzman (Doug), six grandchildren, and his brothers: Tom and Duncan Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Bob Nichols.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lancaster SPCA at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or at https://www.pspca.org/donate.
To send an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »