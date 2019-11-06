Harry N. "Skip" Randle III, 72, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He was the husband of Deborah Hill Randle, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage this past June 19th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry, Jr., and Goldie Lentz Randle.
Harry was a licensed electrician who worked for many companies, including Armstrong and Wilbur Chocolate, over the course of his career.
He enjoyed the beach, fishing, boating, and loved spending time with his loved ones and his canine companion, Ernie.
Harry was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant and later with the Air Force Reserves.
In addition to his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his sons: Brian S. married to Maria Randle of Bel Air, MD and H. Nevin IV, married to Lisa Randle of Edgewood, MD; his grandchildren Emily and Jack; his siblings Karen and Bunny; and a vast network of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne Landis.
The family wishes to thank the professionals at Hospice of Central PA for their compassionate care of Harry in his last earthly days.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-3PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3PM. Interment will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Rts 999 and 741, Millersville, PA at 1:30PM with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Harry's memory to Luna's House, Inc., Box 802, Abingdon, MD 21009 www.lunashouse.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com