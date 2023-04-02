Harry N. "Skip" Mellinger, 75, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at UC Health Campus, Aurora, Colorado. Skip was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Carl B., Sr. and Mary Shank Mellinger, and the husband of Diana M. "Dee" Mellinger with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, he attended York College, F&M and HACC with studies in police science.
He received a purple heart for serving in the Marine Corps in Vietnam in 1968 in the Tet Offensive.
From 1969-1991, he worked for the Lancaster City Police Department as a Sergeant in the Detective Division. Later he worked for Kunzler Meat Co. as Director of Safety and Security.
He attended Church on the Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO. He was a Past President of Fraternal Order of Police, Red Rose Lodge 16. A member of the VFW, Millersville, PA and American Legon in Colorado Springs. Skip was a PADI Rescue Diver. He was a bomb technician, having attended Red Stone Arsenal, Huntsville, AL.
He and Dee enjoyed motorcycle riding and he was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed shooting sporting clays, fishing, hiking, RV camping, golfing, traveling, motorcycling, boating, scuba diving.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Richard Andrew (Beth) Mellinger, Centreville, MD, and Sean Michael (Adriene) Mellinger, Mount Joy, PA, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by Carl "Butch" Mellinger who was killed in 1968 in Vietnam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Skip's Funeral Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with William "Bill" Dangro officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to; Life Network, 3700 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 or Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd. Lititz, PA 17543
