Harry Mervin "Merv" McMichael, 90, of Quarryville, left this world to enter his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Pequea Township, he was the son of the late Harry G. and Edna M. (Harnish) McMichael. He was the loving husband of Arlene (Herr) McMichael for over 69 years.
Merv was a lifelong farmer in New Danville. He loved working with his many animals. He also owned and operated Mer-Lene Tours, along with his wife for over 20 years, giving country wide bus tours in all 50 states. Merv was a faithful member of New Danville Mennonite Church. He and Arlene were known for their hospitality and would open their home to anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, Merv is survived by 4 children: Eugene McMichael; twin daughters, Beverly (Ken) Denlinger, Barbara (Dave) Gerber; and a foster-daughter, Denise (Kent) Dahlberg; 8 grandchildren: Carla Denlinger-Shirk, Shannon Denlinger-Meck, Nathan Denlinger, Todd Denlinger, Eric Denlinger, Ethan Dahlberg, Autumn Dahlberg, and Kiersten Dahlberg; and 3 siblings, David McMichael, Arlene Leaman, and Elvin McMichael. He was preceded in death by two childhood siblings, Marian Irene and Abram Harnish.
A funeral service will take place at New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining cemetery. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501. Online guestbook at
