Harry M. Ressler, 91, of Annville, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Manor Care in Lebanon. Born in Lancaster on April 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Harry and Ethel (Sangrey) Ressler.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and a life member of the VFW in Manheim, where he served as a board member and was active in their motorcycle club. Harry was also a bass player for the band The Roof Rockers.
Harry is survived by three children - Scott and Gary Ressler, and Tammy DeSantis; three grandchildren - Quinn, Elias, and Ashley; a stepdaughter, Kathy Hatmaker; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Landis, and his brother, Robert Ressler, and stepson, Randy Kolb.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
