Harry M. Martin, Jr., 94, formerly of New Holland, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Home. His wife, Louella H. (Nolt) Martin, survives. Born in East Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Harry Z. and Anna (Myers) Martin.
Harry was a retired farmer and had also worked at Martin Limestone for 30 years. He was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children: Eugene Z. married to Cheryl (Hirst) Martin, New Holland, Joyce Z. married to Freeland Sensenig, Denver, Leon Z. Martin, North Port, FL, Anna Frances married to Darrell E. Martin, East Earl, Glenn Z. married to Charlotte (Blank) Martin, New Holland, 21 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Emma M. (Zimmerman) Martin in 1995 and three siblings: Anna Mary Zimmerman, Esther Zimmerman, and Weaver H. Martin.
Funeral services will be private due to the current public health crisis. Interment will be in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
