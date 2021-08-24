Harry M. Gochenauer, 91, of Lancaster, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 20, 2021.
He was the loving husband of Shirley (LeFevre) Gochenauer for 70 years.
Born in Willow Street, PA, he was the son of the late Harry F. Gochenauer and Anna (Kreider) Gochenauer. He was a long-time member of the Willow Street UCC Church.
After graduating from high school, Harry spent much of his professional career as a truck driver for PA Truck Lines. Following his retirement in 1987 he enjoyed having various part-time jobs.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and was a member of Spruce Run Hunting Club. Other activities included watching sports events, going to auctions and driving shiny new cars.
In addition to Shirley, he is survived by a son, Harry R. Gochenauer of Walnutport, PA; daughters, Joyce M. Raimondo of Ardmore, PA and Judy R. Rhoads of Mount Joy, PA; grandchildren, Mark Raimondo and Danielle Gochenauer, and a great-grandson Kingsley Raimondo; sisters, Kathryn M. Huber (wife of Ray) of Charleston, SC, Loretta A. Binkley of Willow Street, PA; a brother, Lloyd E. Gochenauer (husband of Susan) of Lititz, PA and a sister-in-law, Lucille Gochenauer of Lancaster, PA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, J. Kenneth Gochenauer; a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Gochenauer and sons-in-law, Vincent Raimondo and Barry Rhoads.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Willow Street United Church of Christ, 2723 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please note: Masks will be required entering and exiting the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the church at the address above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
