Harry M. Burkholder, 90, of 576 Blue Rock Road, New Holland, died at his home on May 7, 2021 after a brief illness.
Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Henry R. Burkholder and Annie (Martin) Burkholder.
Harry was a retired farmer and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Surviving are 14 children, Lloyd and Annetta Burkholder, Shippensburg; Ivan and Lizzie Burkholder, Ephrata, Wilma and Samuel Burkholder, Shiloh, OH, Martha and Irvin Zimmerman, Shiloh, OH, Walter and Mary Burkholder, Shippensburg, Mary Martin, Liberty, KY, Erma and Leon Shirk, Abbottsford, WI, Lena and Harvey Hoover, Shippensburg, Ella and Larry Zimmerman, Shippensburg, James Burkholder, Newville, Alma Burkholder, New Holland, Edwin and Anita Burkholder, New Holland, Ruth and Harvey Ringler, Greenwich, OH, Nancy and Landis Weaver, Shiloh, OH, son-in-law Enos and Ella Hoover, Shippensburg, daughter-in-law Nora and Elvin Oberholtzer, 132 grandchildren, 352 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Vera Burkholder.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Lena S. (Shirk) Burkholder, daughter Anna Hoover, son Henry Burkholder, son-in-law, Raymond Martin, daughter-in-law, Shirlene Burkholder, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Allen Burkholder and sister Katie Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Martindale Old Order Mennonite Church with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at home of Edwin Burkholder, 493 White Oak Road, New Holland. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »