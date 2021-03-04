Harry M. Buchanan, Jr., 78, of East Petersburg, affectionately known as Toad, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was the husband of Ella M Whiteley Buchanan, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Rev. Harry M., Sr. and Pauline M. Kunz Buchanan.
Harry graduated from Widener University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for over 20 years for the Westinghouse Corporation in Concord, PA. He also worked for the ISC Corporation of Lancaster as well as Dresser-Rand in Wellsville, NY.
He was a founding member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lititz, where he was a member of the choir and played trumpet. Harry was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of West Chester Lodge #322, the Coudersport Consistory and Lodge of Perfection.
He was an avid ham radio operator, holding an advanced class license and was a member of the American Radio Relay League. He also enjoyed model railroading, electronics, collecting toads and frogs, and playing the trumpet. Harry had served with the Army National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Ella, he is survived by his children: David married to Ana Mariela Buchanan of Landisville, Denise married to Jeff Lepard of Midlothian, VA, Shannon married to John Saia of Lititz, Robert married to Shayna Walters of Manayunk, PA, and Elyse married to Sam Minder of Mountville; his 5 grandchildren: Lucas, Noah, Nicholas, Johnny, and Josie; and by his siblings: Philip Buchanan of East Petersburg, and Christine Kuder of Easton.
Services will be private from Faith United Methodist Church of Lititz with interment to follow in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Friends are invited to view Harry's service on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1 PM being livestreamed from www.faithumc.us.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Harry's memory to Faith United Methodist Church 1290 Fruitville Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com