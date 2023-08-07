Harry M. "Barney" Bartch, IV, 51, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Earl P. Jr. and Sarah (Resch) Graham.
Barney was known to be a happy and peaceful person. He enjoyed listening to music, and in particular loved Veggie Tales. He was known for his favorite phrase, "oh boy".
In addition to his parents, Barney is survived by his sister, Tiffany Bartch; his nephew, Tyjoun Romero; and his entire Friendship Community family.
There will be a memorial service celebrating Barney's life on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians Church, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Friendship Community for the impeccable care given to Barney. The entire staff routinely went above and beyond in the exceptional care they provided. A special expression of gratitude is extended to Alene, who was a genuine brother and guardian angel on earth to Barney for over 30 years.
