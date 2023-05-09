Harry Lee Fisher, Jr., 82, of Troy, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 5, 2023 while surrounded by his family.
Harry was born in Chester County, PA on September 7, 1940, a son of the late Harry Lee Sr. and Dorothy (Mullen) Fisher. He was born and grew up in Parkesburg, PA.
Harry, known by many as Harry Lee, was an avid hunter of both small and large game. He enjoyed hunting locally as well as Montana and Wyoming. He trained beagles and treeing walker coon hounds for many years. He was the past president of the Lancaster County Coon Club. He loved farming, ranching, raising pigs, sheep, and horses. His love of sheep rearing lasted for over 50 years.
Harry was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge with a 32nd Degree. During that time, he was a past Master of Keystone Lodge #569 in 1977. As a young man, he was a manager for Acme Markets. He then became the owner of Nickel Mine Store in Paradise, PA, which he owned for 30 years. He was also the owner of Rebecca's Dutch Kitchen in Boothwyn, PA for 18 years. Harry enjoyed socializing with patrons at his businesses, and many became close friends. In 2002, he realized his lifelong dream of owning a farm. His farm was located on Lower Mountain Road, Canton, PA where he raised sheep after he retired. He was a member of Ward Methodist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Ann (Large) Fisher, 2 daughters, Monica (Tim) Wiker, and LeeAnn (Troy) Wenger; 4 grandchildren, Jared Wiker, Jason Wiker, Courtney Wenger, and Carley Wenger; 5 siblings, Alice Joy (Paul) Sherman, William (Judy) Fisher, Betty Jane Probst, Robert (Betty) Fisher, and Ralph (Jessie) Fisher.
Services are private and at the convenience of Harry's family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please share your memories of Harry Lee and condolences with the family by visiting the funeral home website.
Memorial contributions may be made in Harry Lee's memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »