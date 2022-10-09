Harry Lawson "Skip" Morgan, Jr., 76, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. He was the husband of Jane A. Jennings Morgan, with whom he was married for 53 years. He was born in Clinton, SC, son of the late Harry Lawson Morgan, Sr., and Rubye Pearle Sellers Morgan.
Skip was a commercial lender, having worked in the banking industry for 41 years before he retired from M & T Bank. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church. Skip was a Boy Scout Leader, served on the Mountville Boro Council for more than 20 years, and was a Board Member and served as Treasurer of the Mountville Community Service Foundation. He loved NASCAR with Jimmie Johnson being his favorite driver, camping, and woodworking at his shop at home. Skip was an avid Penn State Football fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one son: Paul J. (Christina L.) Morgan, Harrisburg. One grandson: William Harry Morgan. Two sisters: Pamela (Paul) Francis and Gloria (Kent) Gibson, Daytona, FL. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Charles Morgan and one sister: Ellen Berry.
The Memorial Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating, followed by Full Military Honors. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or an organization benefitting animals. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
