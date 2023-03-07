Harry L. Morgan, 92, of Ronks, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Fairmount Homes after a battle with cancer. Born in Pitman, PA, he was the youngest son of Joseph and Lottie Morgan. Known as "Fuzzy" to his family and friends, he worked with his family on the home farm and, in 1952, he married Ruth N. Willier. In 1953, he left for Korea and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the war. Upon his return, he continued farming in Pitman for many years, raising hogs, laying hens, and field crops as well as fruits and vegetables. He and Ruth raised 3 sons: Phillip, Steven and Tedd. In 1980, they sold the farm and moved to Lancaster County. Harry worked for Agway, Ephrata until his retirement; in his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, his wife's delicious home-cooked meals and being with family and friends. Harry was a member of the Evangelical Congregational Church, worshipping at St. Paul's in Pitman, Faith EC in Lancaster, and Mt. Airy EC congregations.
Harry is survived by his wife Ruth to whom he was married for nearly 71 years. Also surviving is his brother Glenn of Lititz, his sons Phillip (Bonnie David) of Effort, PA, Steven (Patricia Buffington) of Hegins, PA, and Tedd (Ruth Riehl) of Leola, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers: Chester, Leonard, Paul and Leroy Morgan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main St., Leola on Wednesday, March 8 with viewing and visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Thursday, March 9, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's EC Church, Pitman. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes, and Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, for their kind care. Furman's - Leola
