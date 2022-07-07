Harry L. Martin, Jr., 56, of Peach Bottom, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Harry L., Sr., and Joyce A. (Hash) Martin.
Harry was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1984. After graduation he found employment in the building materials industry, first for Denlinger Lumber and then for J.C. Snavely & Sons. Harry then spent a few years working at local gun shops. He was most recently employed by Herr Foods Inc. as a maintenance technician. Outside of work, Harry loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Kristen McCauley, wife of Glenn, of Drumore, and Caitlyn Wiseman, of Lancaster, a niece, Kara Cheek, wife of Brock, of Glen Rock, and their children, Oliver, Henry, and Lydia. He is also survived by his faithful canine friend, Rufus the Beagle.
A Funeral Service for Harry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, with viewings at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, July 12, from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, July 13, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit Harry's obituary at:
A living tribute »