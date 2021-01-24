Harry L. Kuhns, 85, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George and Catherine Coble Kuhns. He was married for 67 years to his loving wife, Phoebe Rutt Kuhns. Caring for his family was always the most important thing in his life. Harry enjoyed fishing, cars and computers.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by three children, Harry E. Kuhns, husband of Sherri Michael Kuhns; Fred Kuhns; Sue Weber, wife of Kurt Weber; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister Emma Rutt; and a brother, Bob Kuhns. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Lung Association. Furman's – Leola