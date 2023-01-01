Harry L. Keller, 93, of Wrightsville passed away on December 27, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late Ray and Hester Leiphart Keller and was a lifelong resident of this area. Harry attended the former Wrightsville High School and worked for many years with ITT Engineer Valve before his eventual retirement. Harry was known for his kind, gentle, and caring nature. He had a warm smile and a congenial chuckle that everyone loved. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
As a child, Harry's father worked as the night watchman at Lauxmont Farms, which was still a working dairy farm at the time. While visiting, he could have all the ice cream and chocolate milk he wanted. This sparked his interest in Lauxmont Farms and his love for milk bottles, which he collected for many years. Harry enjoyed taking walks along Long Level and was known to be a bit of a German beer connoisseur. He was a lifelong follower and devoted fan of Army Football. For many years, he traveled to West Point frequently to attend games. He also closely followed Philadelphia college basketball, the Phillies, Flyers, and Eagles.
Harry leaves behind his wife of almost fifty-three years, Marsha Shaud Keller of Wrightsville; His half-sister Mary Smith of Wrightsville; his sister-in-law Sarah Keller of Whitehall, MD and numerous extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Geraldine Forry and Samuel Keller.
Services for Harry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Visitation will be from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 and also one hour prior to services on Thursday. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Harry's memory. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville