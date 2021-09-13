Harry L. Kahler, 78, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry M. and Jane C. (Ulmer) Kahler. He was the loving husband of Gloria (Gerhart) Kahler with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Doug Kahler husband of Lori, of Lancaster and Kevin Kahler husband of Holly, of Lititz. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Kahler.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 1:30-2:30PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com