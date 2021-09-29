Harry L. Findley

Harry Lloyd Findley, age 87 of New Providence, PA died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was married to the late Emma F. Findley for 30 years. Born in Providence Township he was the son of the late Andrew J. and Mabel Elizabeth Loump Findley.
A farmer and landlord for all of his life, he was also employed in various jobs throughout his working career. Early in life he worked at Buck Iron, J. Miller Eshleman Paving, and a tobacco warehouse. He also was employed part-time on the road crew for Providence Township for 17 years.
He enjoyed going hunting and to public auctions along with his son Dennis.
Harry attended New Providence Church of God.
He is survived by 4 children, Harry Findley, Jr. of Lancaster, Dennis (Donna) Findley of Willow Street, Wanda (Ronald) Brown of Looneyville, WV, Ruth (Gary) Treadway of Strasburg; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother Robert (Beverly) Findley of Willow Street; and his companion Lucy Blevins of Quarryville.
He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Andrew J. Findley, Jr., Kenneth Harold Findley, David Charles Findley, and John Paul Findley.
Funeral services will be private at New Providence Church of God. Those who desire may make contributions to New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »