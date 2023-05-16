Harry K. Monahas, 80, of Lancaster, passed away after a short illness on May 13, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Koula (Samaras) Monahas, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage this past March 8th. Born in Kos, Greece, he was the son of the late Kimon and Kidonia (Parveris) Monahas.
Harry was a self-educated, talented, dedicated, and well-known tailor for over 60 years, owning Fine Tailoring By Harry Monahas on West Chestnut St. in Lancaster for 42 years. He learned English watching TV and reading sports sections of newspapers.
Harry greatest treasure was his family, with whom he loved to spend time. His second greatest love was soccer, which he played, coached, and helped form the Lancaster Spartans team. The team evolved from amateur status to professional where the team won a trip to Greece to play local teams in Athens, sponsored by the Hellenic Republic Ministry of Culture and Sports. He had a keen interest in astronomy and science of the known and unknown universe.
A member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Pan-Coan Society of Lancaster, Harry also served on church council and a member of AHEPA. He also served in the Hellenic (Greek) Army.
In addition to his wife, Koula, Harry is survived by his sons: George married to Jody, and Michael, both of Landisville, and Stephen of Lancaster; his beloved grandson, Paul, and by his siblings: Christina, Koula, Eleftheria, Litsa, and Desi. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mitso and Maria.
Friends will be received on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 6-8 PM, and again on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Lancaster Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Harry's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, or the Philoptochos Society both at the same address above, or to Amedisys Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com